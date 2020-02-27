State to close education board set up by BJP govt.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday told the Legislative Council that the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), which has 83 public and private schools affiliated to it, will be shut down.

The board was a project mooted by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Tawde in the previous government. The State set up the MIEB in 2018 to upgrade government-run schools and provide quality education on a par with international schools. It had decided to roll out the plan in 100 schools.

Initially, the State had plans to tie up with Cambridge Board, but it eventually decided to form its own board and set up committees to determine its framework. However, there were several allegations against the MIEB.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis raised a calling attention motion on the matter, pointing out mistakes and a lack of transparency in the board’s curriculum. He sought to know who the experts on the board were. He said that even though schools are affiliated with the board, they have not started admissions. “If the board shuts down, it will cause further trouble to students,” the motion read, demanding that the MIEB start operations.

Several members demanded a review of the board, following which Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said, “We don’t feel the need to shut the board, you can take a review of the matter with an expert committee.”

Ms. Gaikwad replied that there were several complaints about the MIEB administration. “It is our job to secure these children’s future. If you want, we will take a review,” she said.

Chairman Dattatray Sawant said, “Since the MIEB is not required, you (minister) take a decision immediately.”

Ms. Gaikwad then announced that the board would be closed, saying, “If you (chairman) feel something is wrong, we have to act.”

The Opposition said the decision had been taken under pressure.