State to award Harit tag for waste management drives

The State government has decided to encourage establishments to go the green way this new year.

Officials said that Harit tags would be granted to housing societies, individuals and organisations that take the initiative to segregate waste and set up their own composting units.

The tag has been conceptualised on the lines of the certification awarded by the International Organization for Standardization. Officials said that establishments that receive the tag will stand to enjoy incentives such as rebates in corporation bills and taxes.

The scheme will be launched from the start of the new year in all the seven municipal corporations in the Mumbai metropolitan region: the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Ulhas Nagar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corportaion, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

Promoting composting

Senior officials of the State Urban Development Department (UDD) said that they would be unveiling a campaign — HARIT: the new civic way of life — to promote organic composting of wet waste in all the seven corporations.

Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, said, “The idea is to decentralise waste management across civic bodies. Harit Maha City Compost is a registered brand of the State government to support marketing of compost produced by the urban local bodies.”

In March this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that all municipal corporations and councils could sell the compost generated from wet garbage under the brand Harit Maha Compost. He had said, “After December, dumping of wet and dry garbage together will not be allowed. Dry garbage will be used to generate electricity.” Mr. Fadnavis said also announced that the government would prepare a plan for giving incentives to housing societies that followed a zero garbage policy.

UDD officials said that the government would help housing societies sell compost in the open market and also encourage them to use it in their backyards, which cover over 4,355 sq km in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The Harit tag will certify that the compost has been prepared as per the requirements of the State Waste Management Rules. Ms. Patankar said, “The Harit tag will ensure a standard of quality is maintained. Our tagline will be Waste no more! recycle and go green.”

Decentralising collection

The 74th Constitutional Amendment, also known as the Nagarpalika Act, which came into force on June 1, 1993, made waste management a function of the local corporation. Mumbai currently depends on a centralised waste management system under which municipal vehicles collect garbage and dump it in earmarked dumping yards. However, most landfills are fast filling up and costs of transporting waste from houses to dumping yards is putting a heavy burden on the exchequer.

Attempts to decentralise waste management were made with civil societies and area locality managements given the task of composting waste. The Thane and Mumbai corporations also tried offering rebates to housing societies that set up their own composting units.

In October, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, Assistant Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Municipal Commissioners and senior officers visited a few housing societies across its 24 wards that had installed composting units.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd headquarters, situated across 1.37 lakh square metres, came in for praise for turning 120 kg of waste into compost every day. Mr. Mehta handed over a certificate and award to the BSNL staff for implementing effective waste management practices.