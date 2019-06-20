State to amend law, include health hazards at Metro sites

The State government will make changes to construction laws to include provisions against health hazards at large construction sites, including Metro and Monorail works.

“Most big-ticket projects are not maintained adequately during the monsoon and pose a risk to the health of citizens. Therefore, not only should the law make provisions for it but action must also be taken against such projects,” Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar announced in the Council on Wednesday.

Mr. Sagar informed members of the action that local bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have taken against 151 projects, construction sites and public projects. A fine of ₹14,000 has also been levied on the violators. “Local bodies are making daily provisions to ensure health hazards due to water accumulation at the Metro work sites are tackled. We are also taking action against those who have allowed breeding of mosquitoes,” said Mr. Sagar.

A calling attention motion was raised by members who pointed out that large projects where water has accumulated have become a health hazard for citizens. Both the BMC and Metro authorities have done little to put systems in place to deal with the menace, members pointed out.

The members who participated in the debate included MLC Sharad Ranpise, Hemant Takle and Vidya Chavan, among others.

The Minister said two sites have been detected around the Metro work near the Assembly, where officials have found mosquitoes breeding in large numbers. “We have surveyed this area but so far no malaria, dengue patients have been found. At other bigger projects, we are deploying pumps to withdraw water from the area,” he said.