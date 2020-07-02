State to acquire private ambulances, vehicles to ferry COVID-19 patients

To tackle the shortage of ambulances in the State, the Maharashtra government has decided to acquire private ambulances and vehicles to transport COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.
“Wherever needed, ambulances with private hospitals and organisations, and if required vehicles with private suppliers can be acquired,” said a government resolution issued on Wednesday.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government had received several complaints of private ambulances overcharging COVID-19 patients.
“The acquired private ambulances and vehicles will have fixed rates and will be available 24x7,” he said. Municipal commissioners and district collectors will oversee the process, while the transport authority will fix the rates based on rent and kilometres travelled.
The ambulances will be acquired along with drivers and fuel expenditure. If drivers are unavailable, they can be hired on a monthly basis, or roped in from State Transport depots, rental agencies, and civic bodies. The fuel expenditure will be borne by the local civic body.
Apart from ambulances, other private vehicles, if acquired, will undergo minor modifications to transport asymptomatic patients. Ambulances will have facilities such as access to smartphones, internet and 108 mobile application.
