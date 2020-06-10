State tally now 90,787; death toll up to 3,289

Maharashtra recorded 2,259 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its tally to 90,787. It also recorded 120 deaths, pushing its toll to 3,289. Nearly 56% of the cases and 54% of the deaths were reported from Mumbai.

In just nine days of June, the State had clocked 1,003 deaths but the officials have attributed the surge to book-keeping with many deaths recorded in May being counted now. Of the 1,003 deaths, 481 were recorded in Mumbai.

Of the 120 deaths, 83 were reported from Mumbai and its satellite cities like Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Pune recorded 16 deaths, Aurangabad 10, Nashik 3, Solapur and Akola two each, and Ratnagiri, Amravati and Nagpur one each.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said 80 of the victims were men and 40 women and nearly 91 of them had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease etc. “Immunosuppression of any kind has been one of the major risk factors leading to mortality,” he said.

According to the analysis of the Medical Education and Drugs Department, 69% deaths were in people who had co-morbidities. An analysis showed that 62% positive cases and 64% of deaths were in men.

On Tuesday, 1,663 patients were discharged from hospitals. In all, 42,638 patients have recovered and gone home so far, taking the recovery rate to 47%. The positivity rate is around 15.7%, and 26,470 people are in institutional quarantine.