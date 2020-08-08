State should clarify on identical COVID-19 test reports of Elgaar Parishad accused: lawyers

Reports of Mahesh Raut and Anand Teltumbde bear similar findings on weight, height, blood pressure and other vital health parameters

The lawyers of Mahesh Raut (33) and Anand Teltumbde (68), co-accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, have sought a clarification from the Maharashtra government on their COVID-19 test reports bearing identical findings on weight, height, blood pressure and other vital health parameters.

Taloja prison authorities had handed over the medical reports of the accused to the Bombay High Court on August 6. Advocate Vijay Hiremath, appearing for Mr. Raut, and advocate Devyani Kulkarni, Mr. Teltumbde’s counsel, questioned the authenticity of the reports and sought a clarification from the State government.

Ms. Kulkarni said Mr. Teltumbde’s report showed the presence of antibodies, indicating he had contracted COVID-19 at some point, while Mr. Hiremath said Mr. Raut’s report showed he had tested negative for the virus.

On July 28, public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told the court that Vernon Gonsalves (61), another accused in the case, had tested negative. On August 6, Ms. Kulkarni requested the court to share her client’s COVID-19 report with her.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Raut, which said, “He is currently suffering from high fever and diarrhoea and seeks a COVID-19 test. His immune system is already compromised as he has been suffering from ulcerative colitis and has been under treatment prior to his arrest.”

Another petition was filed by Mr. Gonsalves and Mr. Teltumbde, requesting tests as they were in close contact with co-accused Varavara Rao (81), who tested positive in Taloja jail on July 16.

A Division Bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and N.J. Jamadar will hear the matter on August 10.