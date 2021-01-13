State sees 2,936 new COVID-19 cases, 3,282 recoveries, 50 deaths

473 positive cases reported in Mumbai; death toll rises to 11,200

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,936 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 19,74,488, the State health department said.

With 50 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the State mounted to 50,151, an official said.

A total of 3,282 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding that the State is now left with 51,892 active cases.

With 57,505 new tests conducted for coronavirus, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,35,00,734, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 473 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 2,99,799. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the day, Mumbai’s overall death toll went up to 11,200.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 922 new cases, raising the total count to 6,77,220. A total of 19,274 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,69,746 and death toll at 5,000. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,89,292 and deaths at 11,406, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,808 cases and 3,980 deaths until now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 73,626 and death count at 1,959.

Latur division has reported 80,047 cases so far and 2,435 fatalities.

Akola division’s total case count is 67,466 and the death toll is 1,534.