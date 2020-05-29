State seeks Centre’s permission to broadcast educational content on DD, AIR

Mumbai

29 May 2020 23:42 IST

Varsha Gaikwad writes to I&B Minister seeking 12-hour transmissions on DD National channels and 2 hours on AIR

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has written to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar seeking permission for live transmission of educational content for 12 hours daily on any two Doordarshan (DD) National channels and for two hours a day on All India Radio (AIR).

Ms. Gaikwad, in her letter, said, “Responding to the invitation for utilising DD channels for disseminating educational content, Maharashtra will be extremely interested in using the facility.”

She wrote, “During the course of the next academic year, we wish to broadcast 12 hours of daily educational content through any two channels under the DD National family and two hours of daily content on AIR.”

The State government has virtual classroom studios and it will be of great help if the Central government allows the live broadcast, she said. Ms. Gaikwad said the State government welcomes the move by Mr. Javadekar’s ministry as well as the Ministry of Human Resources Development to provide time slots for various States to transmit educational content through DD National channels. “This will be highly beneficial in these times,” she said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, has been named the nodal academic body to aggregate grade-wise digital learning and broadcasting interactive content. “We are happy to inform you that the work has already started and we have accumulated 1000+ hours of content already. SCERT, Maharashtra is also coordinating with the departments,” she wrote.