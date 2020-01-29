State scraps direct poll for post of sarpanch

On Wednesday, the State Cabinet reversed yet another decision of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has decided to give elected members of the panchayat the right to elect the sarpanch and do away with direct elections.

Earlier, the government had scrapped direct elections to appoint municipal council heads and the system of having four corporators in each ward. In 2017, the previous BJP-led government had introduced direct election for the sarpanch’s post, which led to delays in developmental projects and political infighting. Since then, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have been demanding that the decision be reversed.

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said the old rule “stopped developmental works in villages and affected the overall functioning of panchayats” as the elected members and the sarpanch ended up being from different groups or parties.

Mr. Mushrif said, “We don’t directly elect our Prime Minister or the Chief Minister. Why then should there be a different pattern at the village level? The sarpanch has to come from the elected members of the panchayat. Today, the State Cabinet has reversed this decision of the previous government.”