State rolls back lockdown relaxations in MMR, PMR

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cancelled the relaxation in lockdown rules in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) awarded by the government after April 20, as a large number of people started commuting.

Even in case of e-commerce companies, the government has revised earlier guidelines. The companies can now ply with necessary permission for delivery of essential commodities, food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment only. No sweet shops or confectioneries will be allowed to run in Mumbai and Pune.

Revised guidelines, signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, said the relaxations will remain operative in other parts of the State, except MMR and PMR.

The State government also reversed the decision to prohibit door-to-door delivery of newspapers in all parts of the State, except for MMR, PMR and containment zones announced by the respective district administrations.

Objections to decision

The decision to stop home delivery of newspapers had faced objections from various quarters, especially print journalists. Mr. Thackeray had said he would rethink after April 20.

As per the revised guidelines, door-to-door delivery is allowed in all areas, except MMR, PMR and containment zones. In these areas, newspapers can be sold through shops, which are exempted under the lockdown relaxations.

The government has clarified that “wherever door-to-door delivery is done, it shall be with the knowledge of receiver and the delivery personnel shall wear mask, use hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing.”

On Monday, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court had questioned the “logic” of the decision to ban door-to-door distribution, while allowing people to step out and buy them from street stalls.

(With PTI inputs)