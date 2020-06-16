State reviews virus data as Oppn. cries cover-up

With the COVID-19 pandemic completing 100 days in the State on Monday, the administration has ordered a full-fledged review of the official data on infections and fatalities — the highest in the country so far — even as the Opposition alleged that several deaths caused by the virus had been covered up.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that 451 deaths from the virus in Mumbai have been labelled non-COVID-19 fatalities by the BMC death audit committee, while 500 more have not been presented before the committee as yet. This was a breach of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) norms, he said, and urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to punish those responsible for what he termed “not just unforgivable negligence but a criminal conspiracy.”

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, while admitting to “discrepancies” in the manual loading of data to the ICMR website, said there was no deliberate suppression of figures. In several cases, the cause of death may have been shown as COVID-19, while the actual reason may have been cardiac arrest or renal failure, he said.

“There is no question of suppression of facts and figures, even as there are political allegations we have buried data. We will probe any instance where the mismatch has been deliberate. However, these have mostly been inadvertent errors, if any, during the manual phase of data uploading,” Mr. Mehta told The Hindu.

“Now that the matter has come to light, the government and Chief Secretary have sent a letter to local bodies for a reconciliation drive, saying it wants to update the complete statistics on COVID-19. This is a deliberate attempt to hide what has happened, strict action needs to be taken,” Mr. Fadnavis wrote to the CM. The BJP leader called for a probe into the BMC death audit committee for “arbitrarily deciding” some deaths as non-COVID-19 deaths.