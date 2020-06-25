State reports new single-day high, tally nears 1.5 lakh mark

Pune

25 June 2020 23:29 IST

4,841 new cases, 192 deaths reported; Mumbai crosses 70,000-mark

Maharashtra recorded a new single-day high on Thursday, with a whopping 4,841 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 1,47,741 cases.

The death toll rose to 6,931, with 192 more deaths being reported. Of these, 109 were reported in the last 48 hours while 83 were from an earlier period, said State Health Department officials.

However, just 63,342 out of the total cases are active. As many as 3,661 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking total recoveries to 77,453.

With 1,350 new cases, Mumbai’s case tally has crossed the 70,000-mark to reach 70,878. With 58 new fatalities, the city’s death toll has breached the 4,000-mark to rise to 4,062.

Twenty-one deaths were reported from Pune as the total death toll shot to 659. At least 10 fatalities were reported from Aurangabad district, taking its cumulative death count to 211, even as district authorities said the figure had already climbed to 218.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate had marginally risen to 52.42%, while the case fatality rate stands at 4.69%.

Pune district’s total case tally, as per State Health department figures, has shot to 18,015 with the district reporting a consecutive surge of more than 550 new cases today. Of these, 7,650 were active cases while as many as 9,706 persons had been discharged thus far.

Along with Mumbai city, most areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported record high case surges as well. Fresh cases continued to mount at an alarming rate in Thane, with the district reporting a record surge of more than 500 new COVID-19 cases to take the district’s total tally to 11,730.

Massive spike in Kalyan

Navi Mumbai piled up new cases as well with 256 fresh cases taking its total case tally to 6,663. Kalyan-Dombivli reported a massive spike of 391 new cases, — possibly the civic body’s highest single-day surge — taking its case tally to 5,234.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, too, witnessed sharp spikes of 145 and 184 cases, respectively, to take their total case tallies to 2,883 and 3,424.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported another steady surge of 172 new cases with Nashik city reporting 129 of these. The district’s total cases have risen to 3,276, of which 1,309 are active. A total 193 fatalities have been reported from Nashik till date.

“Till date, of a total 8,48,026 laboratory samples, 1,47,741 (17.42%) have been tested positive with nearly 25,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said presently, 5,56,428 people across the State were in home quarantine, and 33,952 were in institutional quarantine facilities.