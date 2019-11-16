State registers 73rd cadaver donation

A 21-year-old Navi Mumbai resident gave life in death, after his father consented to donate his organs earlier this week. In a rare occurrence, bones of the deceased were also donated. This is the 73rd cadaver donation in the State this year.

According to doctors at Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, the donor, a male, was declared brain dead on Wednesday after being involved in a road accident. After his father gave his consent, his organs, including kidney, liver, cornea, and bones (patella and diaphysis) were harvested.

One kidney was transplanted on a 19-year-old male recipient from Vashi, who was suffering from end-stage renal disease and was wait-listed for the transplant for three years.

The corneas were sent to an eye bank, the bones to a bone bank, and the liver and the other kidney were transplanted on other patients in Mumbai.

The transplant team consisted of consultant urologist Dr. Sumit Mehta, senior consultant of hepato-pancreato-biliary Dr. Rakesh Rai, and senior consultant nephrologist Dr. Atul Ingale at Hiranandani Hospital.

“The transplant took place on Thursday afternoon. The recipient is currently stable and in a special transplant room which is isolated from all corners because he is sensitive to infections and outside contact,” Dr. Ingale said.

Sandeep Guduru, facility director of the hospital, said a growing awareness is being observed among people. “We have had five cadaver donations and four living donor liver transplants in the last few years. It is heartening to see that the community has become more mindful of organ donations.”