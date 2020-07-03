State records highest spike of 6,364 cases

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 6,364 new cases of COVID-19, its highest single-day surge yet, taking its tally to 1,92,990.

The State also reported 198 more deaths, pushing its toll to 8,376. Of these, 150 were reported in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 48 were from an earlier period, said officials. Mumbai recorded 1,338 new cases, taking its case load to 82,074. With 73 more deaths, the city’s toll has risen to 4,762.

79,911 active cases

In the State, 79,911 (over 40%) of the total cases are active ones, while in Mumbai there are 24,912 active cases. State Health Department officials said 3,515 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,04,687. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “The State’s recovery rate stands at 54.24%, while its case fatality has dropped marginally to 4.34%.”

Massive spike in Pune

Pune district reported another massive spike of over 700 new cases, making its case load soar to 25,454. With 18 more fatalities, the district death count has risen to 826. State officials said of the total cases, 12,410 are active, while district authorities said only 9,560 are active.

The spike in cases continued in all civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Thane reported 793 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,870. With 11 more fatalities, the district’s death toll has shot up to 471.

Raigad district also saw a sharp spike of 179 COVID-19 cases, pushing its case load to 2,408, while Panvel reported a rise of 178 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 2,830.

Navi Mumbai added 270 fresh cases, taking its cumulative to 8,663. The area has reported 179 deaths so far. Kalyan-Dombivli reported a record surge of 617 cases, pushing its case load to 9,171. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded massive spikes as well, reporting 309 and 318 cases respectively, taking their total case tallies to 4,169 and 5,536.

Rising death toll

Mira-Bhayander has reported 160 fatalities – the highest death toll after Mumbai and Thane in the MMR region.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of the total of 10,49,277 laboratory samples taken, 1,92,990 (18.39%) have tested positive. Nearly 21,000 samples were tested across the State on Friday.”

He said 5,89,448 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 42,371 are in institutional quarantine facilities.