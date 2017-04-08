‘State PSUs in complete disarray’

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pulled up State public sector undertakings (PSUs) for declining number of tourists, irregularities in distribution of loans among backward communities, and their inability to come up with a long-term plan for setting up domestic airports over the past 14 years.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Limited (MTDC) runs 20 resorts, in which the occupancy rate is down from 50% in 2011-12 to 43% in 2015-16.

“Factors like tariff charged by other operators, occupancy rate, infrastructure available, and operational costs, were not taken into account while fixing the tariff,” said a report.

The MTDC has also leased out 76 resorts and 15 restaurants across the State.

In many cases, the company handed over possession of properties for which it had no title. It had not framed criteria for fixation of base price for leasing the properties. The unutilised grants increased from ₹21.45 crore in 2011-12 to ₹219.05 crore at the end 2015-16.

“The company did not surrender the unutilised grants lying for more than six months as required under the Centre’s guidelines, neither it sought approval for it,” said the report.

Misutilisation of funds

The CAG has slammed the State for releasing funds to the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation Limited, Vasantrao Naik Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes Development Corporation Limited, and Sahitya Ratna Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation, without due diligence on requirement of funds, which resulted in huge unspent balances and irregular diversion of funds.

“The companies did not ensure authenticity and completeness of documents/records of the beneficiaries, and as a result, loans were disbursed to ineligible applicants.”

Airports fail to take off

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited was incorporated in August 2002 by GoM to plan, construct, and maintain airports.

The report said even after 14 years, it could not come up with a long-term plan. As a result, it could not develop or expand any airport. Besides, money released by the State was kept unused.

Tolls for contractors

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited invited tenders for toll collection at Kini and Tasawade on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in February 2014.

“The company did not verify the traffic data provided by the contractor and recover its share of ₹54.59 crore in excess toll revenue.”