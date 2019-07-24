Maharashtra police team wins big at all-India meet

The Maharashtra Police team has, for the first time, won an overall championship trophy at the All India Police Duty Meet, which was held in Lucknow from July 16 to 20. The team captain, police inspector Nitin Gite, who is posted with Rabale MIDC police station, bagged two medals for law and forensic science.

The team comprising 40 officials has won 12 medals — five gold, three silver, and four bronze. Three gold medals were in the scientific aid to investigation event and one in computer awareness, while one silver medal each was in scientific aid to investigation, police videography, and computer awareness. The team received two bronze in scientific aid to investigation and two in anti-sabotage check competition.

“In September 2018, there was a State-level police duty meet in which I had won two bronze medals in forensic science test, which was an written exam, and medico legal test, which was oral. The winners had to then undergo training for around two months in Pune under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” Mr. Gite said.

Every year, the winners of the State-level police duty meet, which is held among all commissionerate and ranges, are given training by the CID, who then participate in the national-level meet. This was the first time Mr. Gite participated in the national-level competition.

“These meets help us upgrade ourselves and boost our confidence. The tests include written, practical and oral, depending on the subjects,” Mr. Gite said.

Thirty teams from across the country with 1,250 participants competed in the 62nd All India Police Duty Meet this year.

Of the 40 participants in the State team, Mr. Gite and head constable Vinod Nawle, attached to zone I office, are from Navi Mumbai.

Mr. Nawle had won a gold and a bronze medal in computer events at the State-level meet, but could not get any at the national event this year.

“Due to an operation I had to undergo, I couldn’t train myself for the national event well. Next year, I am going to perform better,” Mr. Nawle said.