State plans to put up oxygen stations near isolation beds

A dip in oxygen saturation level in COVID-19 patients has been observed as a critical manifestation of the infection as many patients have difficulty breathing. To tackle this, the Maharashtra government plans to set up oxygen stations near every bed at health centres and dedicated hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai, which is being converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, has already started work to connect the central oxygen line to all isolation beds.

An oxygen station consists of an oxygen mask docked near every bed and connected to a central oxygen supply or a smaller oxygen cylinder.

Breathlessness is one of the common symptoms in COVID-19 patients. Any delay in treatment results in deterioration of the patient’s condition, eventually requiring ventilator support.

“A lot of focus has been put on ventilators but the global evidence suggests that immediate access to oxygen has played a crucial role in recovery and stopping the patients from deteriorating rapidly,” said Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav, commissioner (health services), Maharashtra. Oxygen stations will be created in all level-two and -three COVID-19 facilities, he said.

The State government has created a three-tier system for COVID-19 patients. COVID care centres with just a paramedic and a doctor are at the primary level for asymptomatic patients. Health centres equipped with doctors, oxygen support, an ambulance are considered level two where patients with mild symptoms and not at high risk will be admitted. Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with specialists, intensive care units and all tertiary care facilities are at level three.

Medical experts say hypoxaemia or critically low oxygen level in the blood has been seen in many COVID-19 patients, which eventually leads to damage to critical organs and becomes life-threatening.

According to Dr. Jalil Parkar from the department of chest medicine in Lilavati Hospital, the normal arterial blood oxygen levels are 100%. “We start patients on some kind of oxygen therapy if it comes down to 90%,” said Dr. Parkar.

Many COVID-19 patients gasp, and some of them already have conditions like asthma, which further compromises their breathing. “In such cases, when we put the patients on nasal oxygen, it helps in controlling their breathing. This is also helpful when there is a high volume of patients in the intensive care unit,” he said.

Every major hospital has oxygen stations by the bedside, even outside the ICU. While some have oxygen masks, some have nasal tubes to deliver the oxygen to patients.

Dr. Parkar said the government’s decision to set up oxygen stations is a step in the right direction. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said he has been in touch with medical oxygen suppliers to ensure that there is no hindrance in supply.