Mumbai

State opposes plea on removal of Kangana’s Twitter account

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that a petition seeking permanent suspension of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was not maintainable.

The reliefs sought by petitioner Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh were “vague”, and the plea should be dismissed, government lawyer Y.P. Yagnik said.

Mr. Deshmukh, a city-based lawyer, said in his criminal writ petition that Twitter should be directed to permanently suspend or disable Ms. Ranaut’s account to stop the “spread of hate in the country”.

Twitter should be also directed to follow guidelines and laws of the country to prevent “misuse” of its platform, the petitioner said.

He cited several controversial tweets by Ms. Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel .

