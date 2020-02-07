State opens up goodie bag to builders to push slum rehab

From raising slum Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) in Mumbai to undertaking drone surveys of slums to mark boundaries, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday said the government is ready to extend all possible help to builders to ensure real estate projects are completed speedily, making more homes available to the needy.

The minister also announced that the area of houses under slum rehabilitation schemes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be increased to 300 sq.ft. from 269 sq.ft. These schemes will now be implemented in all seven municipal corporations and seven municipal councils in the MMR. In Mumbai, the limit of use of slum TDR has been increased from 20% to 30%. “This is will attract more developers in slum redevelopment and our aim to make the city slum-free,” said Mr. Awhad.

Marking the completion of a month in office, Mr. Awhad announced a numbers of steps for Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to ease the process for builders. “We have decided to conduct drone surveys of all the slums to demarcate boundaries. Every month, a report will be sent to the SRA and in case of increase in slum area, the local police station will have to answer,” Mr. Awhad said.

He said a decision has been taken, according to which only a person living in a hutment will be eligible for a house in the SRA project. “There are instances where the owner rents out huts to others and in case of redevelopment, the owner gets a flat. The person living there goes to some other slum. From now on, the person who is living will be eligible for the flat in the SRA scheme,” he said.

“We have also decided to welcome foreign direct investment in government housing schemes with an arrangement of 20% equity to either MHADA or SRA. This is not for a particular project; the investor can choose a project of their choice,” he said. Asked about the interest shown by a Dubai-based firm in the Dharavi redevelopment project, Mr. Awhad said certain rules have not been followed and a committee headed by the chief secretary will give its report on the matter in eight days.

Among the measures taken to benefit builders are: taking only 20% premium at the time of issuing commencement certificate and remaining 80% at the time of issuing occupation certificate (OC) in an attempt to attract more developers for redevelopment of MHADA colonies. OCs will be issued in proportion to the premium paid. MHADA is now bound to inform the developer its final decision on the proposal within 45 days. MHADA redevelopment permissions will be given through the single window system. In an attempt to make affordable houses available on a large scale, a proposal each in Mumbai and the suburbs for cluster development of MHADA colonies will be submitted.

The structural audit fee of ₹10 per sq.ft. charged to developers has been abolished.

However, the developer will have to hand over project-affected persons’ tenements within one month of issuing the OC to the rehabilitation building.