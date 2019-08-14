State offers relief on FSI premium to builders

The Maharashtra government has kept its promise to help the construction sector, which is facing a liquidity crunch. The State Urban Development department (UDD) has amended the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034, to facilitate refund of premium paid on additional floor space index (FSI) that the builder has not used.

The government has amended the Regulation 30 (A) of the DCPR to allow premium on additional FSI after deducting 10% administrative charge without interest, officials said.

A new clause has been added to the 30 (A), which says, “In case of the owner developer not wanting to utilise the additional FSI sanctioned under provisions of the old Development Control Rules, 1991, or DCPR, 2034, and a commencement certificate has not been issued, then the premium already paid to the government for such additional FSI shall be refundable.”

The other terms of the premium rules issued in 2016 will continue to apply to projects under Section 154 of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. “This was one of several demands of the housing associations. These are measures the government will take to ensure support is provided to the struggling construction sector,” said a senior official of the UDD.

A liquidity crunch in the wake of the non-banking finance companies crisis and banking sector meltdown left the real estate sector demanding concessions in the Union Budget. The Maharashtra government had taken note of the slump and assured several steps. Last month, representatives of apex bodies of leading developers and businessmen — the MCHI-CREDAI and the National Real Estate Developers’ Council — met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Mumbai demanding concession in taxes at the Central level and a 50% cut in premium and development charges levied on major construction projects in Maharashtra.