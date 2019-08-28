Maharashtra State government offers more sops to builders

After announcing a slew of fiscal concessions to a struggling real estate sector last week, the State government has now relaxed environmental clearances for construction projects. The latest relaxations are likely to invite the ire of environmentalists.

Twelve demands made by industry associations were approved by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Tuesday, easing permissions and processes mandated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Ministry of Environment and Forests. The changes are a follow-up to the ₹800-crore fiscal package approved last week by the State after slashing premium and development cess, officials said.

Among some of the major changes, the government has agreed to the submission of development proposals simultaneously to the planning authority and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). As per current practice, proposals in Coastal Regulation Zone (2) area are submitted first to the planning authority and later to the MCZMA. The government has also decided to exempt real estate projects from an online monitoring system, which monitors commercial, information technology and green building projects. The project proponent (PP) will no longer be made responsible for operation and maintenance of pollution control systems in a housing society. MPCB regulations mandate that the PP be held responsible for five years for systems installed after the formation of a society in a residential project. “In most cases, societies appoint professional agencies for maintaining the premises. The PP as such has no role to play once the premise is handed over,” said a senior government official.

The government has agreed to grant priority to proposals merely seeking amendment and expansion of existing clearances as opposed to new submissions. “We have also agreed to streamline questioning done during the meeting of the State expert appraisal committee, during which some members have been found asking questions beyond the scope of the Development Control Rules. They insist on documents contrary to specifications approved,” an official said.

Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved a slew of fiscal concessions to the struggling construction sector, setting the State exchequer back by ₹800 crore. Among the measures were removal of development cess on the additional floor space index component. The premium charged in case of residential projects was reduced to 35% from 50% while the commercial charges in the category were brought down to 40% from 60%. The premiums on construction of information technology parks, redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority structures too was reduced by 50%.