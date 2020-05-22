State now has 41,642 cases, 1,454 deaths

Pune

22 May 2020 00:16 IST

1,408 patients discharged on Thursday, highest recoveries in a day

Maharashtra crossed another grim milestone of 41,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reporting a whopping 2,345 new cases — its second-largest single-day surge in confirmed infections so far. As many as 64 patients died on Thursday, taking the total deaths caused by the virus to 1,454.

On May 17, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day increase in cases — 2,347 — and has been reporting over 2,000 cases each day since then, to reach the current total of 41,642 cases.

Of the 64 fatalities reported on Thursday, 41 were from Mumbai, taking its death toll to 882. Of the new cases, Mumbai recorded a staggering 1,382 to breach the 25,000-case mark as its case tally soared to 25,500.

Besides Mumbai, Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported 77 new cases as the district’s tally rose to 2,386, while Navi Mumbai reported a spike of 75 cases taking its total tally to 1,668.

While the increase of 2,345 cases is the second-highest surge in the State in a single day till date, it was offset by the highest single-day recoveries on Thursday. A total of 1,408 patients were discharged to take the number of recoveries to 11,726.

Of the total cases, 28,454 are active at the moment, State Health Department officials said.

Nine of Thursday’s deaths were from Malegaon city in Nashik district, where the death toll is now 43. State Health Department officials said eight fatalities (including one in Pimpri-Chinchwad) were reported from Pune district to take its death toll to 234, though the district administration said the toll had climbed to 240. Three more deaths were reported from Aurangabad, two from Navi Mumbai and one from Solapur.

“Only 59% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district’s case tally, as per State health department figures, has risen to 4,665, with the district reporting more than 175 new cases. Malegaon city reported 29 new cases to take its tally to 710.

Till date, 3,19,710 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,78,068 (more than 86%) have returned negative, while 41,642 have tested positive.

Dr. Awate said there are 1,949 active containment zones in the State currently. “At present, 4,37,304 people across the State are in home quarantine and 26,865 people are in institutional quarantine facilities,” he said.