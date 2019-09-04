State must probe, stop sewer deaths: national panel for safai karamcharis

The National Commission For Safai Karamcharis has served a notice to the State government for slow progress in probing sewer deaths. The commission has been on a week-long visit to the State, where it claims 25 safai karamcharis have died since 1993 while cleaning sewers and manholes.

The Supreme Court in its directive on a writ petition by the Safai Karamcharis Andolan had directed States to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh and treat death as a crime under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The State is yet to fully implement the provisions of the Act, the commission noted.

The State government has told the commission only 10 deaths have occurred in sewerage work since 1993. The rest of the accidents are under investigation and yet to be established as sewer deaths, the State Urban Development Department told the commission, officials said. “We have asked them to ensure no death takes place in the sewer. This practice has to fully stop and the government must go fully mechanised if need be. The deaths have to be treated as a crime under the new Act rather only imposing sections of other provisions, including the Indian Penal Code,” said Dilip K. Hathibed, a member of the panel.

The panel held meetings with Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Friday, where it directed all posts of karmacharis to be filled in three months. The government said it would take at least three years to implement fully mechanised cleaning.

The State’s 10 corporations have 69 sucking machines, 61 jetting machines, and 19 recycling machines and eight desilters. Of the 2,542 cases of compassionate appointment, 1,365 are pending. The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department of the State had in a resolution in 2016 accepted the Laad Committee report for recruitment of the kin of safai karamcharis who had died in service in State jobs, officials said.

Of the sanctioned 83,230 posts, the government is yet to fill 5,990 posts, while another 34,709 karamcharis are still on contract waiting for benefits after being made permanent. “We have observed the Chief Minister is well aware of the issues and we are happy overall with their performance. But there is a long way to go for Maharashtra. Across Mumbai, several karamchari colonies have not got benefits they deserve because they don’t have a caste verification. This should be looked into,” said Mr. Hathibed.