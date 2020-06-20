State makes final-year varsity exams optional

Mumbai

20 June 2020 00:16 IST

The State government on Friday announced that no final-year exams will be held for university students, but those interested in giving the exam can submit a written application to authorities. Arrangements will be then made for them to appear for the exam.

A decision on ATKT (allowed to keep term) students, who have backlogs, will be taken within two days, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

According to the government resolution (GR) issued by the State, students in non-commercial courses with no backlogs and who do not want to appear for the exam may inform university authorities. Their results will be then declared based on aggregate marks in the previous exam.

Advertising

Advertising

“Those who want to appear for the exam may give a written application to the university authorities after which the local authorities will take a call considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the area,” the GR said.

As for the exams of commercial courses such as engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, and law, the government has written to the apex bodies conducting the exams and recommended that the exams can be cancelled.