State looks to complete task of 70,000 recruitments

The recruitment of over 70,000 government employees, pending for over two years, is on the agenda of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Ministers from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Cabinet meeting to speed up the recruitment process as every department is facing a serious staff shortage.

“The demand was raised by all ministers from the Congress and NCP. The Sena ministers too agreed with us. The government must push forward the recruitment process and an announcement regarding this could be made in the State budget,” said an NCP minister on condition of anonymity.

Two Congress ministers confirmed the demand has been made. “This would be our government’s key decision. Today, we completed two months in this government. A decision regarding the recruitment drive would be of vital importance for the State and its population,” said a Congress minister.

Several ministers pointed out the dearth of staff in various departments and the need for a strategy to tackle the problem. Mr. Thackeray has reportedly issued directions to officials to gather the details of the demand, and a decision may come soon.

In December 2018, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the recruitment of 72,000 people, mainly in the Agriculture and Rural Development departments to strengthen rural governance. The process had begun but is yet to be completed. The MVA ministers now want to speed it up, scoring a point over the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the process.