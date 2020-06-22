State leading way in tackling COVID-19: CM

Maharashtra is leading the country in the prevention of COVID-19, with other States and Union Territories like Delhi setting up field hospitals on the lines of those here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said.

“Hospitals with all required facilities have been set up in Mumbai and Thane. All this amazing work could be completed because of the hard work of the administration and all related people,” he said. Mr. Thackeray e-launched the 100th COVID-19 testing centre in the State in Mumbai at Gukuldas Tejpal Hospital on Saturday.

“Various measures are being taken in Maharashtra to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and quality health facilities are being built. The State government has made these facilities a priority to make the health system more efficient,” the Chief Minister said.

He said field hospitals have been set up at Bandra Kurla Complex, the NSCI Dome in Worli, and the Goregaon exhibition centre in Mumbai.

He added that Maharashtra is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the country. “Most testing centres are in Maharashtra, where the necessary experts and technicians have been appointed. That is why more tests have been conducted in the State. Today, we are experimenting in plasma therapy along with providing oxygen facilities, dialysis machines and ventilators. We are not lagging behind in dealing with emergencies. Keeping in mind the prevalence of COVID-19 and the monsoon, the number of testing centres will have to be increased further,” he said.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said when the first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed in the State in March, Maharashtra only had testing facilities in Mumbai and Pune. “Today, more than 100 laboratories have been set up for COVID-19 testing. About 38,000 such tests are being conducted in the State in a day. In two-and-a-half months, we have set up this system. Today, 20 medical colleges have been converted into quarantine facilities, ICU wards and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals,” Mr. Deshmukh said.