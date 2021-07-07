State land appears paternal property of executive, says Bombay HC

Mumbai

Bench makes remark while hearing plea on illegal buildings

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it appears that the ‘State’s property was the paternal property of the executive’ while commenting on the rampant illegal constructions in Mumbai.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation following the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi last year. While 41 people, including three toddlers and 18 children, were killed in the incident, the National Disaster Response Force rescued 25 people.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, along with advocate Joel Carlos, representing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), informed the court that the civic body could not act against encroachers as the State government’s slum rehabilitation policy protected them. Mr. Chinoy said that the BMC had a limited role to play as an external authority.

‘Statutory protection’

State Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said that the government’s slum rehabilitation policy granted statutory protection against the demolition of structures constructed before January 1, 2000, and not higher than 14 feet. He said the structures of slum dwellers with valid photo identity cards were protected and could not be demolished. Mr. Kumbhakoni added that successive governments had extended the cut-off date for protecting tenements in notified slum areas till 2000.

The court said, “The moment you [State] bring them under a beneficial scheme, State land and corporation lands are written off. It seems like the State’s property is the paternal property of the executive.”