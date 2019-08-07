State issues rules for distance between roads, buildings

The Maharashtra government has issued Ribbon Development Rules to bring in uniformity in the building line and control lines -- the distance of a residential and commercial establishment from the centre of a public road -- marked outside housing societies and commercial establishments. With the new rules in place, vehicular traffic in urban and rural areas is likely to see a huge improvement, officials said.

The newly-formed rules, framed by the State Urban Development Department (UDD), have been issued as a directive under Section 154 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. A residential complex layout that is too close to the road leads to vehicular chaos and must maintain a certain distance for the smooth flow of vehicles.

The Ribbon Rules have specified the distances for a road, highway, national highway, rural road, as well as district roads from the compound boundary. It will apply to housing societies, factories, cinema halls, godowns, markets and malls, places that report a large number of vehicles. “The control line and building lines are defined under the Bombay Highways Act, Maharashtra Land Revenue Code. But the width for the lines was not defined. The Ribbon Rules have set these limits,” said a UDD official.

The range of the distance for various road widths starts at 3 m and goes up to 60 m. Under the rules, for an urban road, residential and industrial establishments must maintain a distance of 60 m from the centre of the road. The same distance applies to cinema halls, godowns, markets and malls. For national highways, non-residential units must be at a distance of over 35 m, while residential units could be between 3 m and 6 m, officials said.