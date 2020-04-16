State issues revised lockdown rules, allows farm operations

The State government has decided to free up movement restrictions to facilitate activities related to the farm sector as well as mining and transport, under its fresh guidelines for the lockdown that has been extended till May 3. The State had extended the lockdown till April 30 and the Centre, on Tuesday, stretched it to May 3.

The Centre and the State separately notified new rules effective for the extended lockdown on Wednesday.

According to the new norms, agriculture, allied activities and forest-related activities; all agricultural and horticultural produce-related processing, packaging, transport, and manufacturing; and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds will be allowed to function. State borders will be sealed for passenger movement, while transportation of all commodities, including non-essential items, will be permitted.

Farming operations can be carried out and mandis operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committees or those notified by the State government will be allowed to function. Agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products, including minimum support price operations especially for cotton and tur dal, will be allowed to function during the lockdown..

Marine fishing and aquaculture industry activities such as feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chains, sale and marketing will be allowed. Minor forest produce activities such as collection, processing, transport and sale in Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and non-PESA and Forest Right Act areas will be allowed.

Mining, transport eased

The government has also allowed coal and mineral production and transportation, and functioning of manufacturing units of packaging material for food items, drugs, and pharmaceutical and medical services.

Micro, small and medium enterprises engaged in manufacturing essential commodities such as wheat flour, pulses and edible oils are exempted from the lockdown. However, they will have to adhere to social distancing and comply with proper hygiene practices.

Inter-State and intra-State movement of trucks and good carriers — vehicles with one driver and one additional person — will be allowed with valid documents irrespective of the nature of cargo. No further approval will be required. Empty trucks and good carriers will be also allowed to operate whether they are on the way to pick up goods or returning after delivery.

The State government has put the onus on district authorities to ensure the strict enforcement of the revised lockdown guidelines.