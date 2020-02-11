State hikes reward to stop liquor smuggling

The State government has decided to increase the reward money offered to informers for providing intelligence on the trade of illicit liquor and its smuggling across the State’s borders.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday reviewed the work of the Excise Department and directed that the reward amount for informers be increased from 2% to 5% of the worth of the seizure, an increase of nearly 150%. The meeting was attended by senior secretaries including those from the Planning and Finance departments.

By hiking the reward money, the State hopes to strengthen the network of informers and curb liquor smuggling, officials said. Mr. Pawar informed the officials that trade in illicit liquor and its smuggling was causing huge revenue loss to the State and asked the department to increase the number of checkpoints as well as inspections. Mr. Pawar also said there is need to think seriously on curbing deaths from the consumption of spurious liquour.

“He gave us directions to carry out strict inspections under the watch of senior officials. The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed the need to think seriously about preventing death from poisonous hooch,” said an official of the Excise Department.

Backing green buildings

Mr. Pawar directed officials of the department to construct new checkpoints as per green building norms and with solar power facilities. He also asked the Finance Department to carry out district-wise review of expenditure on government offices functioning from rented premises.