Mumbai

State has sought 20 companies of CAPF: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Security personnel offering water to migrant workers in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

“We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are,” he says.

To ensure the maintenance of peace, law and order in the State, Maharashtra has asked for 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre, informed the State’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“The Coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Ramzan Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are,” he said.

The 32 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force already deployed in the State are working in tandem with the Maharashtra police.

“Many Maharashtra police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate,” he said, adding that May 25 is Ramzan Eid and the State would need augmented security presence to ensure law and order is not disturbed.

“We’ve hence asked for 20 CAPF companies to be deployed urgently to help the police,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too had indicated in his social media address that the State would ask for the Centre’s help to give rest to State police. He had denied deploying the army in Mumbai.

