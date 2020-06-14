State has not given a single rupee to cyclone victims, says Fadnavis

Mumbai

14 June 2020 00:30 IST

Leader of Opposition meets Chief Minister, submits charter of demands

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and submitted a charter of demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to provide relief to cyclone-hit areas in the State.

Mr. Fadnavis claimed the State government has not provided even a single rupee to the victims of Cyclone Nisarga in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

In his letter, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Even 10 to 11 days after the cyclone, the visibility of the government and administration is zero. At some places, people have received aid in the form of two biscuit packets and three candles. Nobody has received the ₹10,000 in aid announced by the government. Even the work to rebuild electricity poles is slow and delayed.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the State Council, had toured the cylone-hit regions over the last two days. Mr. Fadnavis said horticulturists have suffered major losses and the aid announced by the government is insufficient for them.

‘Waive loans’

“I have urged the CM to change the basis of providing aid and waive the loans of horticulturists and fisherfolk. We have also put forth our demands related to the tourism sector there. Even electricity has not been restored. This should be done at the earliest,” he said.

On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former union minister Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray, apprising him about the situation in Raigad. Mr. Pawar had also embarked on a two-day tour of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take stock of the damage caused by the cyclone.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday toured the cyclone-hit regions. He said, “Each and every person who has suffered losses and damages due to the cyclone will be compensated. The aid will reach them at the earliest.”