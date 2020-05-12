State govt. mulling policy to help small scale industries

Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said the State government is considering implementing a policy to help small scale industries in Maharashtra.

Mr. Desai was speaking at a webinar organised by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture in Pune. “The Central government has informed us that it is working on a relief package to help small scale industries in the State. We are in talks daily with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Piyush Goyal regarding the package. The State government is also in the process of framing a policy to help and provide various other facilities to these industries,” he said.

While the State has started giving permissions for industries to start functioning in green zones, Mr. Desai said such permissions will take some more time in the red zones.

He said barring red zones, his department has given permission to 57,745 businesses to reopen and around 25,000 have already begun work. “A total of six and a half lakh workers have resumed work. In western Maharashtra alone, 9,147 industries have been given permission to restart work. Of these, a total of 5,774 have already resumed operations,” he said.

Mr. Desai said no permission for resumption of industries had been given in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as these areas have a high number of COVID-19 cases and are in the red zone, stressing that “we cannot take any risk of restarting work here”.

‘Fight virus first’

Mr. Desai said, “Even though there is a lot of demand to enable industries here to restart production, it will have to wait till the area becomes a green zone. I expect cooperation from all till then. Our first battle is with the novel coronavirus and I request all to not rush.” Mr. Desai said sops on power tariffs and loan repayment would be given to ease the burden of industries. He said, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is determined to make the entire State a green zone.”

Last week, Mr. Thackeray said even though he knows that the economic stress of the coronavirus outbreak is huge, it is important to defeat the virus first.

(With PTI inputs)