State govt., BMC release funds for Wadia hospitals

A day after the Bombay High Court had pulled it up for not releasing funds to the Wadia hospitals, the State government on Friday said it had released ₹24 crore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told a Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla that it had also released ₹10 crore to the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and ₹4 crore to the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Sarva Shramik Sanghatna seeking release of funds for the hospitals.

As per the trust deed signed by the hospitals, the maternity hospital receives grants from the State government and the BMC, while the children’s hospital gets funds only from the civic body. The BMC had held back money from its December payment, citing irregularities. This led to protests by current and former employees over unpaid salaries and pensions.

The BMC’s counsel told the court that claims about non-payment made by the hospital was without substance and needed verification. The Bench said, “If you think the bills are illegitimate, people are drawing double salary... withdraw from the partnership.”

The court also questioned why the issue of irregularity was not raised earlier. Referring to the BMC disbursing some money, the court said, “If there was large-scale irregularity, you shouldn’t have released the funds. What did you do in the board meeting, as you were part of the management...? If you want an inquiry... there will be an independent inquiry against your officers too. If these are the discrepancies, nobody will come forward for philanthropic activity, and you [BMC] want strategic partners every day.”

The court has directed the State, the BMC and the hospitals to convene a meeting. The Bench said it will pass an order in the matter on January 21.