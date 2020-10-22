State govt. allows lawyers, guards and clerks at courts to travel on local trains

Mumbai

22 October 2020 23:37 IST

Lawyers will be issued tickets only on producing valid identity cards of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa

The Maharashtra government on Thursday gave permission to uniformed security guards, lawyers and registered clerks at courts to travel on local trains. The State government order said that they will be allowed travel during non-peak hours on working days.

Travel will be allowed up to 8 a.m., between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and from 7 p.m. onwards. Monthly pass facility will not be available and commuters will have to take single journey tickets. The Government Order signed by Kishor Raje Nimbalkar, secretary, Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation Department, says no permission will be granted to travel during peak hours.

Tickets for lawyers will be issued only on producing valid identity cards of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, while registered clerks will have to show cards issued by the Bombay High Court Registry.

While specifying that the permission is strictly for professional work, the Government Order stated that lawyers will have to wear a badge provided by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.