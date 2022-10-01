State government gave approvals for the Dharavi redevelopment project: Fadnavis

The tendering process will be completed in three months, Dy. CM said.

The Hindu Bureau MUMBAI
October 01, 2022 04:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra Government has completed the process of giving approvals to the much-stalled Dharavi redevelopment project and the tendering process will be completed in three months, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

“It would be one of the biggest redevelopment projects ever undertaken by any government and will positively change the face of Mumbai forever,” he said while addressing a gathering at the Homethon Property Expo, organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

Mr. Fadnavis said that the State government realised the importance of the real estate sector and had been taking several proactive steps to provide a boost to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The real estate sector employs nearly 20% of the population, and we realise that it requires some concessions to grow. We are having deliberations with the Chief Minister on the subject and will come out with some concrete decision regarding the same,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to the Deputy CM, the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project will have a significant impact on the property prices in Mumbai. “Real estate development at NAINA will moderate prices around Mumbai and give developers a lot of opportunity to provide quality construction there,” he said.

“It would be one of the biggest redevelopment projects ever undertaken by any government and will positively change the face of Mumbai forever”Devendra FadnavisDeputy Chief Minister 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app