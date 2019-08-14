State government clears skill development project

In an attempt to create skilled workers for industries, the State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of the Centre’s Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project in the State, which is partially funded by the World Bank.

“The human resource available in the State needs to be trained on par with international standards. It requires professional training and education. The Central government has undertaken STRIVE with this aim. Maharashtra has seen a growing number of admissions in industrial institutes,” said an official from the State’s Skill Development department. He said the project would help the State create a pool of skilled workers.

Maharashtra has 417 government and 550 private industrial training institutes (ITIs). As per the Central government’s decision, STRIVE will be implemented in 400 government and 100 private ITIs and 100 industrial clusters. Out of this, 81 government and 10 private ITIs and 10 clusters from Maharashtra will be selected. The project will cost ₹226.20 crore and the Centre will make the money available. The State has set four parameters for the project: bettering the functioning of ITIs, enhancing the State’s capacity to train interns at ITIs, enhancing the ITIs’ internal capacity, as well as their quality and scope of training.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday also cleared the proposal to converge all schemes planned for skill development and capacity building. The Maharashtra State Skill Development Society controls, plans and implements skill development schemes sponsored by the State government and Centre. “At the same time, various government departments have similar schemes and courses. It was required to converge all these schemes to avoid repetition by reviewing them,” said the officer.

As a result of the Cabinet decision, more than 3,000 courses on the lines of the National Skill Qualification Framework will be available for different State departments. It will also open government departments’ doors to over 5,000 skill development institutes as well as 6,000 more that are awaiting authorisation. The certificate will be equivalent to the one accepted at the national level,” said the officer.