State gives more funds for Raigad relief

The State government has increased the relief package to the districts affected by Cyclone Nisarga on June 3.

Guardian Minister for Raigad, Aditi Tatkare during a visit to the district on Friday said the State government will get an additional ₹301 crore. Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had promised ₹100 crore cyclone relief to the district of which ₹72 crore has been released.

“Till now, we have disbursed ₹373 crore for relief work,” said Nidhi Choudhary, Raigad district collector. Of the relief granted, ₹278 crore is for repair work of houses and for loss of crops, cattle and fisheries.

Of the 1,976 villages affected, electricity has been restored in 1,350 villages. “Power has been restored at all the tehsil offices, also for 73% of the residents. The restoration work at Shrivardhan, Murud, Mhasla and Tala will take some more time as the transmission plus distribution network has been affected there. The hilly terrain and heavy rain is also posing a challenge in reaching the interiors. Power is yet to be restored in 626 villages,” Ms. Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, a six-member team from the National Disaster Management Authority visited the cyclone-affected areas on June 16 to assess the damage.

“The central government procedures are prolonged and it will take time for them to let us know the amount that would be granted for the damages,” Ms. Choudhary added.

Fishermen will now get ₹5,000 instead of ₹2,500 for damage to fishing nets, and ₹25,000 instead of ₹9,000 for damage to boats.

Private schools, not receiving grants, will now be eligible for compensation. Small scale businesses too could be considered for relief package, she added.