State forms committee to look for alternative Metro 3 car shed site

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a four-member committee to identify viable options to the existing site of the car shed for Mumbai Metro 3 at Aarey Milk Colony.

The additional chief secretary (finance) will head the committee, which will also have as members the principal secretary (environment), the chairman and managing director of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, and Anwar Ahmad, chief conservator of forests at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The latter two have been appointed as subject experts to look at the technical and forest-related aspects of the car shed.

The committee has been tasked to find an alternative site which is more environmentally friendly and economically viable. Activists and environmentalists have said there were several alternatives to the Aarey site that would be less damaging to the environment.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL), five sites had been considered while drawing up the detailed project report and five more had been considered during the technical committee stage.

“All locations were examined on merit, but were ruled out on the basis of inadequate land area and technical suitability, environment, legal/ownership constraints and regulatory constraints,” the corporation’s website says.

There has also been a demand to shift the car shed to a plot in Kanjurmarg, which would serve both Metro 3 and 6.

The committee will also be looking into whether due procedure was followed before the 2,100 trees on the Aarey site were cut. On October 4, the MMRCL began cutting trees at the site, which environmentalists and activists have contested was done without following procedure.

The committee will also suggest ways to conserve Aarey from future damage.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stayed work at the controversial car shed site soon after taking charge last month. He had also announced that cases against those who protested the tree felling would be withdrawn.