State Congress bats for Rahul as party president

‘Under his leadership, party will be the voice of millions of Indians’

On the eve of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and with interim party chief Sonia Gandhi offering to step down, the party’s Maharashtra unit on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi should now lead the party.

Maharashtra Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “Rahulji should now lead the Congress. To have a courageous, sensitive and intellectually committed leader is not only the need of the Congress party but also the need of the country. With respect to Rahulji’s sentiments, we would like to say, ‘Come back, Rahulji’.”

Mr. Gandhi has said in the past that the party should have ‘a non-Gandhi president’. His views were echoed by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra.

In a statement, the State Congress said under Mr. Gandhi’s leadership, the party will be the voice of millions of Indians, determined to make history. “Under your able leadership and guidance, we would like to work for the poor and neglected in this country,” the party unit said.

The party unit said until Mr. Gandhi takes over as president, Ms. Sonia Gandhi should remain the interim president. “Soniaji’s struggle and hard work is a source of inspiration for the members of the Congress family, like us,” it said.