State closely monitoring COVID-19 situation: Ajit Pawar

January 05, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 5 assured that the State government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, with the health department instructed to take necessary precautions to curb the virus’s spread.

During his visit to Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, Mr. Pawar said that although the JN.1 variant is not highly severe, people are advised to wear masks.

He informed that the health department briefed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 5 about the COVID-19 situation, stating that daily reporting of cases and issuing directives to civil surgeons and health departments for precautionary measures.

Mr. Pawar urged the public to cooperate in adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, stressing the importance of mask usage despite the relatively mild nature of the present COVID-19 variant.