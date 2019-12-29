State Cabinet to be expanded today

A month after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray’s Cabinet will be finally expanded on Monday and is likely to represent different communities and regions in the State. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday at Vidhan Bhavan.

Sunday saw the NCP and the Congress camps go into a huddle to work out a final list of ministers. NCP sources said former deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s name figures on the list. Earlier, putting an end to speculation, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana had announced that the Cabinet expansion would take place on December 30.

The Saamana said both the Sena and the NCP would have 13 ministers each, including 10 Cabinet ministers and three junior ministers. The Congress will have 10 ministers. However, on Sunday, it could not be confirmed if the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have stuck to the 13-13-10 formula.

On Sunday evening, after a meeting with senior Congress leaders in Delhi, State Congress chief and State minister Balasaheb Thorat told media persons, “Our list is almost finalised, we will give representation to all social elements.” Mr. Thorat did not confirm the roles that would be given to former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

NCP sources said party chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with senior party leaders on Sunday and eight names have been finalised for the post of Cabinet minister: Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushreef, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Rajendra Shingne, Anil Deshmukh. Mr. Pawar reportedly called each of these leaders personally to inform them of their role. The NCP is likely to make Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Datta Bharne junior ministers. Without giving an reason, Mr. Awhad put up posters in Thane thanking the NCP chief and called it a ‘fruit of loyalty’.

From the Shiv Sena, former minister Deepak Kesarkar, MLC Anil Parab, MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Abdul Sattar are likely to get a Cabinet berth. However, there is ambiguity about the prospects of former ministers Ramdas Kadam and Diwakar Raote. There is uncertainty over who will hold the reins of the home department. Sena’s Eknath Shinde now holds the portfolio.