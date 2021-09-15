State awaiting GST reimbursement worth ₹30,000 crore, Uddhav tells NITI Aayog

CM urges members to find solution to crop insurance complaints by farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday informed the members of NITI Aayog that the State was awaiting GST reimbursement worth ₹30,000 crore from the Centre and the amount would touch ₹50,000 crore if not paid on time.

“We await GST reimbursement worth ₹30,000 crore, which will increase to almost ₹50,000 crore in a few months. The increased taxes on petrol and diesel have helped the Central government but no benefit has been extended to the State,” Mr. Thackeray said.

He was speaking at a meeting with the NITI Aayog members where all State departments gave a presentation about the existing schemes and planned projects.

Mr. Thackeray also urged the members to come up with a solution to the crop insurance complaints by farmers. “The insurance companies involved are minting profits in the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance scheme,” he said.

Rajiv Kumar, vice-president, NITI Aayog, accepted that similar complaints had been received from different States and the Aayog was seriously considering about bringing reforms which would help farmers.

The State also appealed to the NITI Aayog to modify the criteria for awarding aid under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). “The State has faced a number of natural calamities and every time, it is forced to announce aid more than prescribed under the SDRF. We have been communicating to the Centre regarding modifying the criteria. We hope that the NITI Aayog too pays attention to this matter,” he said.

Aayog’s CEO Amitabh Kant praised the State government’s electric vehicle policy while Mr. Kumar said that the work the State did during the pandemic was commendable.

“We had a large number of patients but we ranked first in increasing our medical facilities. Even today, the fear of the third wave remains and therefore, we continue to maintain the facilities that have been created. We expect the Centre to provide necessary aid,” the Chief Minister said.