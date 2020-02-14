State asks Barve for clarification on work orders issued to CrispQ

The Maharashtra government has sought further explanation from Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on allegations that his son received work orders from the government by bypassing guidelines.

Mr. Barve was summoned by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. “I have summoned him for an explanation at 3.30 p.m. and will seek a clarification from him on accusations,” Mr. Deshmukh told The Hindu.

In a possible case of conflict of interest, CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a firm owned by Mr. Barve’s son and wife, attempted to get work in several State agencies without going through any competitive bidding process.

Earlier, Mr. Barve had met Mr. Kumar and informed him that due processes were followed. As per government records released on Tuesday, CrispQ received its last work order on October 7, 2019. This was an offer for providing Notesheet Plus (a digital paperless inter-office platform) to the Mumbai Police on a pro bono basis for a period of five years.

“The resource quota as required by Mumbai Police may be finalised after discussion with the Commissioner of Police,” reads the offer letter signed by joint secretary Sunil Sovitkar.

Earlier, it was reported that CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd. had also attempted to get work orders in three other State agencies. At least one of these passed an adverse remark on Notesheet Plus. The agencies approached by Mr. Barve’s son Sumukh and wife Sharmila were Maharastra State Security Corporation, and the information technology (IT) and assessment departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sources in the BMC had said that consultant M/s KPMG Global had passed an adverse remark, as did the then director of the IT department, BMC, who was not in favour of ‘bypassing norms’. However, the higher-ups had continued to build pressure to approve the product, officials involved said.