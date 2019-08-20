State approves incentives to builders, takes ₹800 cr. hit

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday approved a slew of fiscal concessions to the struggling construction sector, setting the State exchequer back by ₹800 crore.

To begin with, premium has been slashed across regulations that make it mandatory for developers to pay a fee on additional buildable area or floor space index (FSI) for their projects. A meeting of municipal commissioners of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been called to extend the package to the region, said senior officials of the Urban Development Department (UDD).

The government has removed the development cess on the additional FSI component completely. The cess had been recently proposed under Mumbai’s new Development Control Rules. The premium charged in the case of residential projects is reduced to 35% from 50% while the commercial charges in the category are down to 40% from 60%. Senior officials said the premiums on construction of information technology parks, redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority structures too have been reduced by 50%, officials said.

Senior officials said the package would not only reduce the cost of projects but incentivise filing of project proposals in the construction sector. However, it will have a significant impact on the budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which has assured the government it could recover the losses in these charges as more builders submit application for new projects. “This is the only way we can save them (developers) and so the government is keen on doling out these sops,” said an official.

In June, representatives of two apex bodies of leading developers and businessmen — MCHI-CREDAI and the National Real Estate Developers’ Council — had met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Mumbai demanding concession in taxes at the Central level and a 50% cut in the premium and development charges levied on major construction projects in Maharashtra.

The real estate sector has been complaining of a severe liquidity crunch ever since the non-banking finance companies’ meltdown, in addition to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority worsening matters.