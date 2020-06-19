State adds 3,752 cases, 100 deaths to its total tally

Maharashtra reported yet another spike of more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As many as 3,752 fresh cases saw the State’s total tally soar to 1,20,504. Similarly, 100 more deaths took the total number of fatalities to 5,751.

Of the total cases, 53,901 are active ones, said State Health Department officials. As many as 1,672 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 60,838.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate currently stands at 50.49%, while its fatality rate is 4.77%.

He further said the case doubling time till June 16 had increased to 25.9 days, as against 20.1 days on May 31, 10.2 days on April 30, and 3.5 days on March 31.

“The State’s first COVID-19 case was detected on March 9. Since then, over a three-month period, it is observed that the growth rate of cases (weekly average) has been reducing, while the doubling time of the patients has been increasing,” Dr. Awate said.

As many as 27 more fatalities were reported from Bhiwandi in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, taking the death toll in the Bhivandi-Nizampur civic body area to 51. Deaths were also reported from Thane and Vasai-Virar, and Nagpur district.

“More than 60% of the deaths reported on Thursday had high risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” Dr. Awate said.

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health Department figures, has reached 14,000, with the district reporting a surge of more than 500 new cases on Thursday. Of these, 5,805 are active cases, while 7,585 people have been discharged thus far.

The spike in cases continued in Thane, with the district reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases to take its total tally to 8,978.

“A total of 101 laboratories — 58 government and 43 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of the 7,17,683 laboratory samples, 1,20,504 (16.93%) have been tested positive, with around 17,000 samples across the State tested on Thursday,” Dr. Awate said.

Dr. Awate further said presently, 5,81,650 people across the State are in home quarantine and 26,740 are in institutional quarantine.