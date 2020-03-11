State accepts bid to regulate Ola, Uber fares

Mumbai

11 March 2020 00:07 IST

Ceiling for surge price set at 3 times kaali peeli rates

App-based cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber in the State can charge surge pricing fares up to three times of the base fare of black-and-yellow (kaali peeli) taxis, which is ₹14.85 per km, a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday said. The aggregators’ fares could be regulated soon, with the State government accepting most of the recommendations of the Khatua Committee.

In its report, the committee had recommended a ceiling fare for three categories of aggregator cabs: regular, mid-sized and premium, at ₹26, ₹32, and ₹38 per km, respectively. The base fare for the three categories was fixed between ₹14 and ₹16 per km. While accepting the need to regulate the surge, the GR states the new formula to cap the fares.

A.L. Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said the State should ideally implement the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, 2017, which has been stuck in litigation, instead of introducing piecemeal measures like this.

The four-member committee, headed by retired IAS officer B.C. Khatua in 2016, tabled its findings in 2017. In addition to fixing the fares of app-based aggregators, the committee was also asked to suggest fares for kaali peeli taxis and autorickshaws in Mumbai. It had suggested a new telescopic fare for taxis, where the increase in journey length would attract a discount in fares, and a ‘Happy Hour’ scheme, where there would be lower fares during lean periods.

In the GR, the government has agreed to the telescopic fare, but rejected the lean-period suggestion. Mr. Quadros said they had rejected both and that the telescopic fare proposal was not feasible. “What the report doesn’t account for is that taxi drivers who agree to long-distance journeys often have to return empty. Who will pay for the loss borne by the driver? If this is implemented, drivers will have no option but to refuse long journeys,” he said, adding they will take up this issue and demand a fare hike.

“The Khatua Committee recommended a fare hike three years ago. Since then, the price of gas has increased by ₹9.5 per kg. Hence we are demanding that the minimum fare be increased to ₹25,” Mr. Quadros said.

The minimum fare for black-and-yellow taxis is ₹22 for the first 1.5 km, beyond which they charge ₹15 per km. For autorickshaws, the base fare is ₹18 and the per-km rate is ₹12.