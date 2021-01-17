Startups invited to solve civic issues in Kolhapur

₹5 lakh award for innovators; entries open till January 24

The Maharashtra government has initiated steps to harness the potential of startups and innovators to solve civic issues in Kolhapur.

Minister of State for Home (Urban), and Information Technology Satej Patil recently unveiled the Kolhapur Startup Mission with a nationwide Innovation Challenge. The mission aims to invite and empower startups in Kolhapur and encourage self-employment among the youth. The mission is being conducted in partnership with the Kolhapur Incubation Center and with the support of the DY Patil Education Group, and the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre at IIT Kanpur.

The mission is said to be a pioneering initiative to ignite the spark of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of Kolhapur. Under this mission, selected startups and innovators will be awarded up to ₹5 lakh for implementing their technology product and services in the district through the Kolhapur Incubation Center.

In the current call for applications, the focus areas are water management, waste management, air quality management, education, public health, e-governance, agriculture, and mobility and transportation for the city. Entries are open till January 24 and Indian startups, innovators or anyone with an idea can apply.

Mr. Patil said, “Kolhapur has historically been a very enterprising city. Through Kolhapur Startup Mission, we want to invite young startups to our city, facilitate testing of their ideas and bring in innovative solutions to civic problems of Kolhapur through national engagement. We shall provide our full support to the blooming startups in Kolhapur and I am confident this initiative will make Kolhapur one of the top startup destinations of India.”

Noted scientist Dr. R.A. Mashelkar said the mission was a fantastic initiative to promote innovative solutions to grassroot problems.

Municipal Commissioner of Kolhapur, Dr. Kadambari Balkawade said, “We extend our full support to startups to implement their solutions in Kolhapur city and scale up nationwide.”

MLA of Kolhapur (South) Ruturaj Patil is spearheading the mission. Startups can apply at www.kolhapur start upmission.com