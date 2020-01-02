Starting new year on a high: 778 penalised for drunk driving

The Mumbai traffic police penalised 778 drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. Dahisar topped the list in terms of location, with 58 cases being registered in the suburb.

A total of 2,400 traffic police personnel were pressed into service to ensure action against violations of traffic rules, with drunk driving being the priority. The number this year was significantly higher than the 450 cases registered last New Years’ Eve. Of the total, 578 cases were against two-wheeler riders and the remaining against drivers of four-wheelers.

Traffic police officers said 224 people were checked in Dahisar, where 58 were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. In other areas, Sahar, Mulund and Chembur recorded 35 cases each, of which most of the offenders were two-wheeler riders.

In south Mumbai, Byculla and Malabar Hill recorded 24 cases each, which was higher than other areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Suburbs) Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Mumbai traffic police, said, “Most people come from Thane to Mumbai to celebrate at fancy restaurants, while many people go to Thane to spend their New Year’s Eve. Therefore, areas like Mulund, which are adjacent to Thane, saw a higher number of cases. The same is true for Dahisar as people visit Mumbai from areas like Madh Island and Mira-Bhayander. Additionally, people going to Gujarat are also checked at Dahisar.”

Of the 58 people found to be driving drunk in Dahisar, 50 were two-wheeler riders. Meanwhile, 24 two-wheeler riders were penalised in Byculla and 19 were found to be inebriated in Malabar Hill.

Worli and Pydhonie saw the least number of cases with eight and nine offenders respectively.

“We had made special arrangements at spots like Bandra Reclamation, Bandstand and Girgaum Chowpatty, which were visited by large crowds. Several roads were closed for two-wheelers and no-parking was enforced at a lot of locations. We had specially arranged checkposts for riders who indulge in overspeeding and rash driving,” Mr. Bhajibhakre said.