Standard Chartered extends benefits to queer employees, partners

Mumbai

22 May 2020 00:09 IST

Bank expands efforts to ensure safe, inclusive workplace

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has announced that it will extend medical and domestic relocation benefits to its LGBT+ employees and their partners in India. All personnel will now be able to declare an LGBT+ partner as an eligible beneficiary under the bank’s medical reimbursement policy. The declared partner will also get covered under the domestic relocation policy.

The move is part of SCB’s Employee Resource Group (ERG) for LGBT+ & Allies called GLAD (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Allies and Advocates). “We are committed to having an inclusive, safe and open environment for all LGBT+ colleagues in the bank,” said Sachin Gupte, head of HR, India, Standard Chartered Bank. “Equity in employee benefits is one of the critical initiatives in ensuring that these workplace standards are met. Treating all colleagues, regardless of their sexual orientation, with dignity and respect is the right thing to do.”

SCB has organised multiple sensitisation sessions for employees with the help of activists and NGOs. Employees are also provided with tool kits to raise awareness on queer issues and define the role they can play in ensuring that everyone can feel welcome at the workplace. The bank also participated in the first LGBT+ job fair in Mumbai last year and the Mumbai Pride this year.

“We will continue to participate in efforts that increase awareness and access for LGBT+ colleagues, clients and communities,” said Gaurav Rajput, head, brand and marketing and executive sponsor of the GLAD ERG, India, Standard Chartered Bank. “As we celebrate International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, we are proud of our values that help create a safe, supportive and empowering environment for LGBT+ employees.”